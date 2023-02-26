Collision in east end sends two to hospital

A two-vehicle collision at a busy east-end intersection sent two people to hospital Sunday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A collision involving two vehicles, and damaging a third, sent two people to hospital on Sunday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Torbay Road and Newfoundland Drive at about 5:30 p.m., following the crash. Two vehicles had collided in the intersection, causing one of them to carom into a third car that was stopped at a red light.

Paramedics assisted the two occupants of one of the cars to a waiting ambulance. They were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. The driver of the second vehicle was assessed at the scene. The two occupants of the third vehicle involved were uninjured. While two of the cars sustained significant damage, the third was driven from the scene.

Traffic in the area was slowed for some time until the scene could be cleared.