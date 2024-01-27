Collision Clinic Topsail Road earns official certification

Collision Clinic Topsail Road has been officially certified by Certified Collision Care for maintaining the right tools, equipment, training, and facilities necessary to repair participating Automaker brand vehicles according to the manufacturer’s specifications. The Certification criteria are based upon auto manufacturer requirements.

The company says this adds to their list of credentials: Certified by Certified Collision Care, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, Genesis, Honda & Acura ProFirst, Hyundai, INFINITI, Kia, Nissan, and Toyota.

The company also says these requirements are critical for the vehicle fit, finish, durability, value, and safety following a collision, especially as new model vehicles are being introduced with new materials and technology – a proper manufacturer repair specification is even more important for safety and vehicle performance.