College of the North Atlantic students facing housing shortages

With students across the province back in class, some are still looking for accommodations.

The College of the North Atlantic is putting a plea out to the public, saying they are on the lookout for landlords who are willing to provide students with secure and comfortable rental options.

In a statement from CNA, they say this is a crisis that is being felt right across the country, and unfortunately their students, and those at other post-secondary institutions, are now feeling the negative effects here in Newfoundland and Labrador.

They say unfortunately, the supply has not yet met the demand.