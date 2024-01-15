College of the North Atlantic and Qalipu First Nation renew MOU

CNA and the Qalipu First Nation signed a new five-year Memorandum of Understanding on Friday.

Both organizations signed the first five-year Memorandum of Understanding in 2018.

One of the key elements is supporting educational pathways that will allow Qalipu members to complete high school and transition into post-secondary education.

Elizabeth Kidd, President and CEO of CNA, says the college and Qalipu First Nation have accomplished a lot together in the past five years and believes the next five will see further success.

Qalipu First Nation Interim Chief Jenny Brake says the partnership with CNA provides many benefits to their membership.