The Canadian Coast Guard will be conducting icebreaking activities today in the Roddickton-Bide Arm area.

The Coast Guard is asking those in the area to stay a safe distance away from the vessel and its track as cracks can extend for quite some distance from the vessel as it moves.

Depending on various conditions, the ice can be pushed instead of broken and ice can crack or break far away from the location where the icebreaker is working.