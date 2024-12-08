City seeking feedback on university area and Cowan Heights neighborhoods

St. John’s is inviting residents and businesses to provide feedback and ideas to support the development of new neighborhood plans for the University Area and Cowan Heights.

The neighborhood plans aim to adapt and apply the objectives, policies, land use designations and planning approaches of the Envision St. John’s Municipal Plan to a local context.

The City is gathering feedback on the mix of land uses, height and density of development, transportation, open spaces, and protection of natural and cultural heritage features.

The project team will connect with key committees and interested parties, including local community groups and institutions.

The survey can be completed via EngageStJohns.ca, by email or by calling 311. Feedback will be collected until December 8. Findings will be shared with the public before the development of the final neighborhood plans.