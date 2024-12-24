City Schedule December Holidays 2024

Most offices and facilities in the City of St. John’s will close at noon today and will re-open on Friday, December 27.

The next City Council meeting takes place at 3:00 p.m. on January 14.

Paid parking regulations will not be enforced on Wednesday and Thursday. Paid parking regulations are in effect on all other weekdays, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Animal Care and Adoption Centre staff will be available for emergency care during the holidays. In an emergency, contact Access St. John’s at 311 or 754-CITY (2489).

The H.G.R. Mews Community Centre and Paul Reynolds Community Centre will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. today and will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday and will reopen from 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

All other recreation facilities are closed from noon today and will re-open on January 2, except for Kenmount Terrace Community Centre which is open on December 27 for scheduled rentals.

There is no waste collection on Wednesday or Thursday and the Robin Hood Bay Regional Waste Management Facility is open during regular operational hours with the exception of Christmas Day and Boxing Day.