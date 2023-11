Most city offices in St. John’s will be closed today in observance of the Remembrance Day holiday.

Recreation facilities will be open and washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park, Kenny’s Pond and Quidi Vidi Lake.

Waste and recycling will be collected and the Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility will be open for commercial users only.

All City parking by-laws are still in effect including paid parking regulations.