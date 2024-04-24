City of St. John’s accepting applications for new ‘Healthy City Advisory Committee’

The City of St. John’s and NL Health Services are now accepting applications for their new Healthy City Advisory Committee.

This Advisory Committee will take a collective impact approach involving leaders from various disciplines, sectors, and levels of Government working together to improve the social, economic, and environmental conditions that affect health and quality of life.

The role of the committee is to discuss community health and quality of life issues and provide leadership, guidance, and support for evidence-based decision-making on the actions of the Healthy City Strategy. The committee will be co-chaired by City of St. John’s Mayor Danny Breen and Dr. Nazlee Ogunyemi, Medical Officer of Health, Public Health, NL Health Services.

Potential members must hold positions in a decision-making role within their own organizations (including non-profits, government departments, academic institutions, etc.), representing any one of the disciplines from the identified ‘Healthy City Assets’: