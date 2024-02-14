City facilities closed and waste collection postponed on the Northeast Avalon

Due to the severe weather city facilities in the City of St. John’s will be closed today. Garbage collection is also postponed.

In Mount Pearl, there will be no waste collection today. Garbage and recycling collection scheduled for Thursday will be postponed until Friday and garbage and recycling collection scheduled for Friday will be postponed until Monday.

Garbage and recycling collections are also cancelled in Paradise.

All Town of Conception Bay South facilities are closed today. All Winterfest events scheduled for Wednesday have been cancelled.