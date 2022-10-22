Chief Medical Officer encouraging residents to double up on flu shot and COVID-19 booster

It’s that time of the year again with flu season is coming up and COVID-19 cases rising across the country. NTV’s Marykate O’Neill spoke with the Chief Medical Officer of Health to see how Newfoundland and Labrador is preparing.
