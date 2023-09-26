Chief medical officer announces fall flu and COVID vaccination program

The fall vaccination program for flu and COVID-19 will begin Monday, Oct. 16, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janice Fitzgerald announced today.

The provincial government is urging residents keeping their vaccinations up-to-date, and will be providing vaccines that target the latest strains of COVID-19 and influenza. Everyone aged six months and older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine this fall, if it has been six months since their last COVID-19 vaccine or COVID-19 infection.

Those at high risk for severe disease are strongly recommended to get the vaccine when eligible, including:

Adults 65 years of age and older;

Residents of long-term care and other senior congregate living facilities;

Individuals with underlying medical conditions that place them at higher risk of severe COVID-19 infection;

Individuals who are pregnant; and

Individuals who identify as First Nation, Inuit or Métis.

The flu vaccine will be offered to all individuals six months of age and older this fall. It is strongly recommended that those who are higher risk for severe influenza get the vaccine this fall, including:

Children aged six months to five years of age;

Adults 65 years of age and older;

Residents in seniors congregate living;

Individuals with certain medical conditions that place them at higher risk of influenza-related complications or hospitalizations;

Individuals who are pregnant; and

Individuals who identify as First Nation, Inuit or Métis.

Vaccination clinics will begin Monday, Oct. 16. Appointments can be booked online starting October 10 through regional health zone clinics by visiting the Time For the Shot website. Appointments can also be made through participating pharmacists and physicians. People may need to check periodically for availability at any of these vaccine sites, as appointments are continually being added as vaccine supply is received.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommends a dose of the XBB.1.5-containing COVID-19 vaccine to people six months and older this fall.