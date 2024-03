Someone in Newfoundland and Labrador is $5 million dollars richer today.

Check your Lotto 6/49 lottery tickets. A ticket sold in N.L. for the March 9, 2024 draw of Lotto 6/49 is a Classic Draw jackpot winner worth $5,000,000.

Details on the prize winner(s) will be released as soon as the winner(s) comes forward.