CHBANL to host Home Show Next Weekend

The Canadian Home Builders’ Association of Newfoundland and Labrador will be holding its 38th Home Show at the Glacier in Mount Pearl on Saturday, April 13 and Sunday, April 14.

The event is the largest of its kind in the province and focuses on sharing information on energy efficiency, healthy housing, and the value provided by doing business with professional product and service providers.

The Canadian Home Builders’ Association for Newfoundland and Labrador acts as the voice of the province’s residential construction industry. Membership includes new home builders, renovators, developers, trade contractors, manufacturers, suppliers, lenders and other professionals.