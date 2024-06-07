Charge upgraded to attempted murder in St. John’s stabbing

A man who reportedly stabbed a woman in a house in downtown St. John’s is facing an attempted murder charge. William Robert Oliver was originally charged with aggravated assault, but in provincial court today Crown prosecutor Scott Hurley said the intention was to upgrade the charge.

Oliver’s lawyer Marianne Rennie said she was only informed of the replacement charge this morning and will need to have further discussions with her client. Oliver appeared via video link from Her Majesty’s Penitentiary.

He was charged after an incident that happened Dec. 13, 2023, in the downtown area of the capital city, where a woman was stabbed. When police arrived, they arrested Oliver at the scene. The 36-year-old also faces charges of possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and breaching probation orders.

He’s due back in court June 21.