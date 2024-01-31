Changes to emergency services at Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre

There will be temporary changes to services at the Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre due to human resource challenges.

From Thursday, February 1, at 8:00 a.m. to Friday, February 2, at 8:00 a.m., virtual emergency services will be available.

When virtual emergency services are in place, residents can proceed to the ER at Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre as usual where they will be assessed and transferred to another hospital, if necessary.

The emergency department will be staffed by a nurse practitioner and a respiratory therapist, supported by a physician who will be available virtually.