Changes to Building Access at Labrador Health Centre

NL Health Services is advising the public of changes to building access at the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

As of Thursday, the entrance to access Public Health, Home Care and Mental Health and Addictions services, located on the left side of the facility, will now be accessible through an intercom system.

Those with appointments should buzz the intercom system, from there, they will be met by a staff member at the entrance during their scheduled appointment time.

The entrance at the rear of the facility, which was previously used to access these services, is no longer accessible to the public.