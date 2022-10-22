Changes starting Monday during construction at Health Sciences Centre emergency department

Temporary changes are coming to external and internal entrances at the emergency department of the Health Sciences Centre during construction on expanding the department.

External Entrance to the Emergency Department

As of Monday, Jan. 16, individuals with appointments, or those who are visiting patients within the hospital, are required to use the main patient entrance as there will be no public access to the rest of the Health Sciences Centre from the emergency department external entrance. People requiring access to the emergency department will be able to use this entrance up to 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22.

All Entrances to the Emergency Department

As of Sunday, both the external and internal entrance to the emergency department will be closed and all patients requiring access to the emergency department will be directed to enter through the main patient entrance of the hospital. A new temporary emergency entrance will be available for patients to access registration and the waiting room inside the facility. People proceeding to the emergency department should follow signage which will direct them to take their immediate right after entering the main entrance of the facility and proceed down the hallway to the new emergency department entrance.

Additional Measures

Measures have been put in place for individuals who are pregnant and need emergency services. Anyone who is over 20 weeks pregnant should proceed through the main patient entrance of the Health Sciences Centre and follow the signage directing them to the case room. Anyone who is less than 20 weeks pregnant should proceed to the main entrance of the hospital and follow the signage to the new entrance of the emergency department.

As part of the emergency department expansion project at Health Sciences Centre, new security doors will be installed inside the main entrance of the facility. As part of the project, an intercom system will also be installed at the main patient entrance of the Health Sciences Centre to enable direct access to the case room for obstetrical patients. Anyone else seeking access to the facility after hours will be required to call security using the phone provided just inside the entrance or by calling the phone number provided on signage.

Signs will remain in place throughout the project to help direct people and security will be on site to provide assistance as needed.