The City of St. John’s will be making several changes to the 311 St. John’s App within the next few weeks.

In mid-April, the new app will launch and will replace the current website portal and 311 St. John’s App.

The 311 St. John’s App will no longer be available for download or accessible for use as of March 24. Residents are asked to remove the 311 St. John’s App from all mobile devices.