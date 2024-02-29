Change to Access Emergency Ambulance Services for Individuals who Call Winterton Ambulance Service

NL Health Services advises the public that, effective March 4, 2024, citizens of communities served by the Winterton Ambulance Service are directed to call 911 for an ambulance in a medical emergency.

The local Winterton Ambulance Service phone number will no longer provide direct access to emergency ambulance services. Individuals who have previously called the local ambulance phone number are directed to instead call 911 for emergencies.

Calling 911 in a medical emergency will connect you to a highly trained Medical Communications Officer who can assist and guide you on what to do until the ambulance arrives. 911 is an easy number to remember in emergency situations and is the fastest way to get help in any emergency.

Over the next year, NL Health Services will continue to work with communities to promote the use of 911 for emergencies and to move away from using local phone numbers to access emergency ambulance services.