Change to Access Ambulance Services for Individuals who Call the Dr. S. Beckley Health Centre

NL Health Services will be phasing out the hospital phone number for ambulance service for those served by the Grand Bank/Fortune Ambulance Service.

As of January 15, individuals who call the Dr. S. Beckley Health Centre in Grand Bank for an ambulance in a medical emergency will be directed to hang up and call 911.

When individuals call 911 for an ambulance in an emergency, they are connected to their local ambulance services.

Over the next year, NL Health Services will work with communities to promote the use of 911 for emergencies and to move away from using local phone numbers to access emergency ambulance services.