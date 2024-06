There will be a Change of Command Ceremony today at 1:00 p.m. at 103 Search and Rescue Squadron at 9 Wing Gander.

Commanding Officer, Major Blair Turner will relinquish and transfer command to Major Pete Wright under the supervision of the Commander, Lieutenant-Colonel R. MacLean.

The 103 Search and Rescue Squadron responds to Search and Rescue calls over the entire East Coast of Canada and adjacent waters.