Change in location of road closure impacting Elizabeth Avenue

The City of St. John’s is advising of a change in location of a road closure impacting Elizabeth Avenue.

Elizabeth Avenue from Whiteway Street to Rodney Street will be restricted to local traffic only starting today. Elizabeth Avenue from Rodney Street to Allandale/Bonaventure Avenue has reopened to traffic.

A detour will be in place to direct traffic along Whiteway Street and Rodney Street, or Allandale Road, Prince Philip Drive and Westerland Road. Local traffic will not be able to turn left onto Elizabeth Ave from Westerland Road.