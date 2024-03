Today and Wednesday, there will be flying operations at the Practice Target Area at 5 Wing Goose Bay by CF-18 Hornet aircraft.

The aircraft will operate within the flying training area surrounded by a safety template area, which is located 60 nautical miles southwest of Goose Bay.

The aircraft will depart Bagotville and return to Bagotville once training is complete.

Residents are asked to remain clear of the designated areas during this period.