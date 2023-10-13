Central family care team accepting new patients

A family care team in the Coast of Bays region is now accepting patients, the province says it’s a part of a series of new teams being added throughout the province to increase access to primary care.

To date, the number of people rostered with family care team has risen from approximately 28,000 people in March 2023 to more than 49,000 in September 2023. In addition, the number of full-time health care professionals, including clerical and managers, employed with family care teams has grown from approximately 100 in April to 196 in September.

The team is located in the Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre and Bay d’Espoir Community Health Centre, and is operational Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., by appointment only.