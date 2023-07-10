Canadian TV host and renovation expert makes visit to this province

A well-known TV host has arrived on The Rock. Canadian reno expert Bryan Baeumler was seen walking the streets in the town of Dildo today. You may recognize him from HGTV, renovating homes, and playing judge. Baeumler has been a known face on television for quite a while, and has been on several shows over the years. The TV host is sharing his trek across Atlantic Canada on social media, and most recently posted a photo with the Dildo sign in the background. Baeumler arrived in the province just yesterday, and has already been touring around.
