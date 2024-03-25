Canadian Coast Guard conducting Icebreaking operations near Hawke’s Bay

Today the Canadian Coast Guard Icebreaker the CCGS Henry Larsen will be conducting Icebreaking operations in the Hawke’s Bay area on the Great Northern Peninsula.

Those in the area are asked to remain a safe distance away from the vessel and its track as cracks can extend for quite some distance from the vessel as it moves.

Residents should refrain from walking on the ice, approaching the icebreaker or its track, remove mobile equipment in advance of icebreaking activities, and protect permanently non-moveable property.