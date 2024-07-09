Canada set for historic ‘David vs. Goliath’ matchup tonight against Argentina in Copa America semifinal

After a dramatic win over Venezuela in the Copa America quarterfinal, the Canadian men’s soccer team will square off against Argentina in their semifinal tonight, the biggest game in their history. The game is set for 9:30 p.m. NL time.

The 48th-ranked Canadian men will seek their first-ever win against No. 1 Argentina, the reigning Copa America and World Cup champions led by global superstar Lionel Messi.

The Copa America is a tournament between the top men’s teams in South America, although teams from North America and Asia have been invited to compete since the 1990s.