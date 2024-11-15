Canada Post Employees Strike

After a year of bargaining, Canad Post employees are on strike. At 12:01 a.m. employees went on strike.

The move comes as Canadians send and receive parcels for the upcoming holiday season.

In a statement, CUPW said, “Canada Post left us no choice when it threatened to change our working conditions and leave our members exposed to layoffs.” It added that “A strike is a last resort. We still believe we can achieve negotiated collective agreements, but Canada Post must be willing to resolve our new and outstanding issues.”