Canada-EU Summit continues in St. John’s

Today is day two of the Canada-EU Summit in St. John’s.

This morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will participate in a bilateral meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

The Minister of Labour and Seniors, Seamus O’Regan, and the Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, Gudie Hutchings, will also be in attendance.

There will be a joint media availability at 11:45 a.m.

This afternoon, Trudeau, von der Leyen, and Michel will visit a local innovation and technology hub.