The polls open at 8:00 a.m. in the district of Waterford Valley and will be open until 8:00 pm.

Three candidates are running in the election. Jamie Korab is running under the Liberal banner, Jesse Wilkins is running for the Progressive Conservative Party, and Nicole Boland is the NDP candidate.

Tom Osborne, who has been the MHA in the district since February 22, 1996, resigned from politics on July 5, 2024.