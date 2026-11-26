Business, News, Traffic, Travel November 26th, 2026



Marine Atlantic is marking an important milestone today as the Île Rouge officially enters service and welcomes passengers aboard for its first crossing. The inaugural passenger crossing follows an extensive integration process to prepare the Île Rouge for service in Canada. The vessel can accommodate 821 passengers and features 146 cabins, 48 pet friendly cabins, 82 reclining seats, a cafeteria, snack bar, and children’s play area.

The introduction of the Île Rouge into the fleet is a great achievement and reflects Marine Atlantic’s ongoing commitment to providing a safe, reliable and customer-focused ferry service.

“Today is an exciting milestone for Marine Atlantic and for everyone who has worked to integrate the Île Rouge into service,” says Colin Tibbo, Vice President of Service and Innovation. “A tremendous amount of work has taken place behind the scenes to prepare the vessel and our crews. We’re proud to see that work come together as we welcome our first passengers aboard.”