Salmonid Association of Eastern Newfoundland issues statement on the termination of the South Coast Natinal Marine Conservation Area MOU

February 10th, 2026

The Salmonid Association of Eastern Newfoundland (SAEN) is expressing its “profound disappointment” with the province’s unilateral decision to withdraw from the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the South Coast National Marine Conservation Area (NMCA) feasibility assessment.

“For nearly 50 years, SAEN has worked hard to protect the freshwater and marine habitats that sustain our province’s wild Atlantic salmon and trout. The Government’s decision to withdraw from the MOU is an ill-conceived step backward for conservation, science-based decision-making, and potentially the long-term economic health of our rural coastal communities,” the statement reads.

“The south coast of Newfoundland is home to some of the most ecologically sensitive watersheds in Atlantic Canada. The urgency of protecting this region is underscored by the devastating 92% decline in Atlantic salmon returns to the Conne River over the last four decades. Recent peer-reviewed research identifies a 70% drop in marine survival of salmon in this area, directly linking the decline to regional stressors on the south coast, including open-net pen aquaculture.”

The proposed NMCA, before it was recently reduced by 30%, would have encompassed over 9,000 square kilometers of critical habitat, providing a sanctuary for over 20 species of whales, endangered leatherback sea turtles, and more. Beyond its ecological value, the NMCA represents a significant economic opportunity for communities on the south coast of our province.

“The establishment of an NMCA on the south coast is a vision that the Town of Burgeo and other stakeholders have championed for over 20 years. This MOU was the culmination of two decades of good faith collaboration between Indigenous nations – the Miawpukek and Qalipu First Nations – scientists, coastal residents and other stakeholders. o terminate the process before the feasibility study even has an opportunity to present its findings is a rejection of the very evidence-based governance the Provincial Government claims to uphold.”

SAEN is now calling upon the province to immediately reinstate its participation in the MOU.