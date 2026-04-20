Province provides update on Kenmount Terrace school

Business, News April 20th, 2026

With construction well underway, the provincial government anticipates the new school in Kenmount Terrace to be completed by summer 2027. In June of 2025, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure awarded a $41.9 million contract to Olympic Construction Limited for the construction of a new school for the Kenmount Terrace neighborhood of St. John’s. The school will service pre-Kindergarten to Grade 7 students in the area.

At this time, the school is approximately 35 per cent complete, and to date, is coming in slightly under budget.