Business

Business

New Little Caesars opens at Orangestore in Kelligrews

Business, News

A popular pizza chain is expanding its footprint in this province, with a new location now officially open in Kelligrews. North Sun Energy celebrated the grand opening of its newest Little Caesars Express Tuesday at the Orangestore on the Conception Bay Highway.

The site has also recently undergone a major transformation, transitioning to a Petro-Canada while maintaining the Orangestore convenience experience. The grand opening featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony with representatives from Little Caesars and North Sun Energy.

The first 100 customers through the door received a free pizza, while the Little Caesars mascot made an appearance and customers were offered coupons for additional deals.

The company plans to bring Little Caesars Express to more than 15 gas stations and convenience stores across the island in the coming years.

Related Articles

Travellers breathing sigh of relief after one-day strike settled at WestJet
Read more
WestJet and CUPE reach tentative agreement, ending further operational disruption
Read more
Negotiations continue amid WestJet flight attendants’ strike
Read more
WestJet flight attendants walk off the job, causing major travel disruptions
Read more
Fuel prices drop to start the weekend
Read more
Deadline nears on WestJet flight attendants strike
Read more
Back to top