New Little Caesars opens at Orangestore in Kelligrews

Business, News August 12th, 2026

A popular pizza chain is expanding its footprint in this province, with a new location now officially open in Kelligrews. North Sun Energy celebrated the grand opening of its newest Little Caesars Express Tuesday at the Orangestore on the Conception Bay Highway.

The site has also recently undergone a major transformation, transitioning to a Petro-Canada while maintaining the Orangestore convenience experience. The grand opening featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony with representatives from Little Caesars and North Sun Energy.

The first 100 customers through the door received a free pizza, while the Little Caesars mascot made an appearance and customers were offered coupons for additional deals.

The company plans to bring Little Caesars Express to more than 15 gas stations and convenience stores across the island in the coming years.