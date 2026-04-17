NDP to introduce resolution calling to cap executive salaries at NL Power

Business, News, Politics April 17th, 2026

Provincial NDP Leader Jim Dinn will introduce a private member’s resolution in the House of Assembly next week calling on government to cap executive salaries at Newfoundland Power – ensuring that “exorbitant pay is not being funded by ratepayers.”

Since 2021, the price of electricity for residential consumers on the island has risen nearly 25%. With the most recent 7% increase in July 2025, the NDP says “many struggled through a cold, snowy winter, facing skyrocketing bills while having no choice but to keep their homes heated.”

Dinn says that the NDP resolution would see the salaries of NL Power executives capped similar to that of a Deputy Minister, and mandate that any bonus pay received would have to come from Fortis shareholders – not ratepayer money.

“This resolution, at its core, is about fairness. It’s about people knowing that their rising energy bills are not contributing to record-breaking profits at Newfoundland Power,” said Dinn. “As we continue to see reports of record profits and executives making large bonuses on the backs of people in this province, the need to act is clear. Money coming from ratepayers must be fair – not excessive.”

The NDP’s resolution proposes to achieve this through legislation, as an NDP government did in Nova Scotia in 2012 with Bill 97, the Fairer Power Rates Act. The legislation received all-party support, and Dinn says it’s time for this government to show the same leadership.

“The former Liberal government failed to act on skyrocketing power rates until it became politically convenient – and even then, it fell short. Now, a Conservative government that campaigned on cutting taxes is refusing to remove the HST from all forms of home heating. If they won’t act on taxes, then they should at least act to stop ratepayer money from flowing into executive pockets,” said Dinn.

The private member’s resolution will be debated in the House of Assembly on Wednesday, April 22.