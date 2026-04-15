McDonald’s on Topsail Road is celebrating over 45 years of serving the region with $0.77 deals

Business April 15th, 2026

A St. John’s fast food staple is taking a trip back to 1977 – at least when it comes to its prices. The McDonald’s on Topsail Road is celebrating its roots, with 77 cent deals, as it unveils a newly renovated restaurant. From Friday through Sunday, customers are invited to stop by and experience the updated dining room, which now features additional self-order kiosks.

The kitchen has also been modernized with new, more efficient equipment. as part of the celebration, guests can enjoy several popular menu items for under a dollar, including small fries, a vanilla cone, a sausage mcmuffin, and a baked apple pie. Visitors dining in will also have the chance to pick up coupons for a free big mac, redeemable at a later date.