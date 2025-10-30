Business

Business

Low water levels forcing Corner Brook mill to suspend newsprint operations

Business, News

Corner Brook Pulp and Paper Ltd. announced Thursday that it’s temporarily suspending newsprint production due to low water levels at Deer Lake Power.

“This critical situation has been caused by extremely low precipitation in the province, resulting in historically low water levels at the Grand Lake reservoir,” the company said in a news release.

The shutdown takes effect Monday and will last until water levels are restored, allowing viable operations to resume. During this period, workers will be reassigned to other work activities.

The company says customer needs will be proactively managed, leveraging inventories to minimize disruption. CBPPL will continue to monitor the situation closely and will reassess as conditions evolve.

Related Articles

Full operations at Wabush Airport to resume Wednesday
Read more
​Inflation increases in September​
Read more
Firefighting shortage grounds flights at Wabush Airport
Read more
Flights disrupted at Wabush Airport due to lack of firefighting resources
Read more
Tourism surge sends Marine Atlantic bookings soaring after fare drop
Read more
Optimism in energy sector as new PC government promises support
Read more
Back to top