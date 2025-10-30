Low water levels forcing Corner Brook mill to suspend newsprint operations

Business, News October 30th, 2025

Corner Brook Pulp and Paper Ltd. announced Thursday that it’s temporarily suspending newsprint production due to low water levels at Deer Lake Power.

“This critical situation has been caused by extremely low precipitation in the province, resulting in historically low water levels at the Grand Lake reservoir,” the company said in a news release.

The shutdown takes effect Monday and will last until water levels are restored, allowing viable operations to resume. During this period, workers will be reassigned to other work activities.

The company says customer needs will be proactively managed, leveraging inventories to minimize disruption. CBPPL will continue to monitor the situation closely and will reassess as conditions evolve.