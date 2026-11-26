Business, News November 26th, 2026

Hospitality Newfoundland and Labrador says it is pleased to see that an agreement has been reached between the City of Corner Brook and CUPE Local 4386 and that operations at the Corner Brook Civic Centre are expected to resume today.

The lockout had impacts beyond the facility itself, affecting user groups, events, tourism businesses, and the broader visitor economy in Corner Brook and surrounding areas.

“The Civic Centre is an important regional asset that supports sport tourism, community events, accommodations, restaurants, retailers, and other local businesses. Hospitality NL respects the collective bargaining process and thanks all parties for reaching a resolution. As operations resume, we look forward to continued collaboration to support events, visitors, businesses, and the regional tourism economy,” says Hospitalty NL.