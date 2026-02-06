Hospitality NL responds to termination of South Coast NMCA feasibility process

Business, News February 6th, 2026

Hospitality Newfoundland and Labrador says it is deeply disappointed by the province’s decision to terminate the Memorandum of Understanding related to the feasibility assessment of a proposed South Coast National Marine Conservation Area (NMCA) and the redesignation of Sandbanks Provincial Park.

As noted in a statement to the media, tourism in Newfoundland and Labrador is a major economic driver and a foundational part of the province’s social and economic fabric.

“The sector welcomes more than 500,000 visitors annually and generates nearly $1.4 billion in visitor spending, more than $3.8 million every day, supporting over 20,000 jobs across the province. Importantly, 66 per cent of this activity occurs rural and coastal communities that rely on a diversified, year-round economy.

“Tourism contributes approximately $595 million in direct GDP, on par with the fishing, hunting, and trapping sector, and delivers an additional $440 million in indirect and induced economic impact. It is one of the province’s most resilient, sustainable industries and a critical source of employment, entrepreneurship, and community vitality.”

Hospitality NL says it recognizes and respects the importance of fisheries, aquaculture, mining, and other marine-dependent industries. These sectors, alongside tourism, are deeply rooted in the identity, livelihoods, and future of the south coast. However, the feasibility assessment process was not about choosing winners and losers, it was about understanding whether conservation, economic development, and working waterfronts could coexist through thoughtful planning, zoning, and collaborative governance.

“Tourism is not separate from the fabric of our coastal communities, it is part of it. Our industry supports families, creates jobs, and helps keep communities viable year-round,” says Todd Perrin, Vice Chair of Hospitality NL. “We respect the role of fisheries and aquaculture, and we believe strongly that our future depends on collaboration, not exclusion. When tourism is left out of the conversation, we lose opportunities for sustainable growth, regional employment, and long-term resilience. We should all be at the table.”