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Honda recalls over 40,000 minivans in Canada

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Honda has confirmed a recall for almost 40,000 minivans in Canada due to a safety risk related to “unexpected airbag deployment.”

In a Transport Canada notice, certain Honda Odyssey vehicle models from years 2018-2022 were affected by the recall.

“On certain vehicles, under certain conditions, a software problem could cause the side airbag(s) and side curtain airbag(s) to inflate unexpectedly,” the notice said.

Customers should take their vehicles to a dealership to reprogram or replace the supplemental restraint system (SRS) electronic control unit (ECU), as necessary.

Customers can check if this recall applies to their vehicle here.

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