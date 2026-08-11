Federal government awards construction contract to Pomerleau for new CRA facility in St. John’s

Business, News August 11th, 2026

A major federal construction project is coming to St. John’s, and it’s expected to create jobs for local trades while providing a new home for hundreds of Canada Revenue Agency employees.

The federal government has awarded a $121 million contract to build a new CRA facility on Kelsey Drive. The new Crown-owned building will be located in St. John’s.

The contract has been awarded to Pomerleau Incorporated, with construction set to begin this summer.

The federal government says the facility will provide modern, accessible, purpose-built space for CRA employees and support the agency’s work in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Construction is expected to continue for several years, with the new facility scheduled for completion in 2029.

“With this investment in St. John’s, we are making a clear choice: investing in our public services, supporting local jobs, and putting Canadian businesses to work,” says federal public works minister Joel Lightbound.

The federal government says the investment is part of its broader effort to modernize public infrastructure, strengthen services and provide sustainable workplaces for federal employees.