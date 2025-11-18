Families share heartbreak as Braya Renewable Fuels fined $118,000 for fatal refinery explosion

Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill



Business, Justice, News November 18th, 2025

Emotions ran high in Clarenville Provincial Court today as Braya Renewable Fuels was handed a $118,000 fine for a fatal explosion at the Come By Chance refinery three years ago. Workers and their families filled the courtroom, detailing how their lives were forever changed by the devastating flash fire.

Friends and relatives gathered Tuesday morning to share their experiences, painting a painful picture of the lasting impact of the 2022 explosion. The tragedy claimed the life of 47-year-old worker Shawn Peddle and left seven others injured.

Just last month, Braya Renewable Fuels, the operator of the refinery, and Lorneville Mechanical Contractors pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to ensure safe work procedures were followed. In court today, an agreed statement of facts outlined the cause of the explosion: a valve was opened and closed twice, leading to the release of butane, which ignited and caused the deadly flash fire.

Representatives from the United Steelworkers union spoke to reporters outside the courtroom, emphasizing the long-standing concerns surrounding safety at the refinery.

Inside, victim impact statements painted an emotional picture of grief, trauma, and ongoing recovery.

Peddle’s wife, Nora, recounted how September 2, 2022, began like any ordinary day. The couple had just purchased a new home, and their youngest son had recently completed successful radiation treatment for cancer. By that afternoon, her world had been turned upside down.

Despite their individual stories, each victim impact statement shared a common message, a deep need for justice, and a hope that no other family will ever endure such a traumatic event.

The judge accepted a joint sentencing recommendation, imposing a total financial penalty of $118,000. The sentence includes a $60,000 fine, an $18,000 victim fine surcharge, and $40,000 earmarked for public education. Lorneville Mechanical Contractors is scheduled to return to court Wednesday for its sentencing.