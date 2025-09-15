Equinox First Gold in Central

Business, News September 15th, 2025

There’s big news for the mining industry in Newfoundland and Labrador today. Equinox Gold Corp. has announced first gold was poured on Sunday.

They date was earlier than anticipated, and commissioning of the Valentine process plant is progressing extremely well according to the company. Equinox expects to ramp up to its nameplate capacity of 2.5 million tonnes per year in the second quarter of 2026.

Once fully operational Valentine will be Equinox Gold’s second-largest gold mine and the largest mine in Atlantic Canada. The mine is expected to produce between 175,000 and 200,000 ounces of gold annually for the first 12 years of its 14-year reserve life when operating at capacity.