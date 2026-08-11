Dairy Queen and the Janeway Children’s Hospital Foundation are teaming up to help kids

Business, News August 11th, 2026

For its 24th year, Miracle Treat Day returns on Thursday giving DQ fans in Newfoundland and Labrador the chance to turn a simple Blizzard Treat into a meaningful difference for children and families in Newfoundland and Labrador. Net proceeds from every Blizzard Treat sold at participating DQ locations in Newfoundland and Labrador stays local supporting the Janeway Children’s Hospital Foundation, one of 13 children’s hospital foundations across Canada.

Since 1984, DQ has turned sweet treats into life-changing support for kids across Canada. Through its long-standing partnership with the Children’s Miracle Network (CMN), DQ has become a top contributor to CMN, having raised nearly $58 million through Miracle Treat Day and other year-round fundraising initiatives in Canada. Every dollar donated from Canadian DQ locations goes directly toward funding cutting-edge medical research, innovative treatments and comforting, child-focused healing environments.

WHAT: DQ Canada’s 24th Annual Miracle Treat Day in-store event WHY: Net proceeds from every Blizzard® Treat sold at participating DQ locations in Newfoundland and Labrador stays local supporting the Janeway Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Children’s hospitals in Canada receive over 3 million visits annually. That’s millions of kids counting on highly specialized equipment, facilities and care teams. WHERE: Your local DQ WHEN: Thursday, August 13