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Costco warning shoppers about certain yogurt products

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Costco Canada is warning shoppers about a recall involving certain yogurt products that may contain mould.

The recall impacts both The Greek Gods’ Honey Yogurt and Organic Yogurt Plain items, both sold in two 650-gram containers.

The affected products, which were recalled by Hain Celestial, which owns The Greek Gods brand, may have been purchased at Costco warehouses or Costco Business Centres between June and August 2026.

The recalled Honey Yogurt has best-before dates ranging from Aug. 1 to Sept. 15, 2026, while the recalled Organic Yogurt Plain has dates ranging from Aug. 9 to Sept. 13, 2026.

“Please do not consume, serve, use, sell or distribute” the affected yogurt, Costco Canada wrote in its notice.

The recalled products can be returned to any Costco warehouse for a full refund.

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