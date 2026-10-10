Carbonear man takes home $1M Lotto Max win

Business, News October 10th, 2026

Brian Doran of Carbonear is the province’s newest millionaire.

Doran was the winner of the September 8 Lotto Max draw, winning one million dollars.

While he says the win is still sinking in, he already knows the first thing he wants to do with some of his winnings: share the money with his two sons.

Doran, who purchased the winning ticket on alc.ca plans to put some of his winnings towards renovating his property, buying a new vehicle, and planning a trip with his family.