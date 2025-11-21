Canada Post reaches agreements-in-principle with union representing postal workers

Business, News November 21st, 2025

Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have reached agreements-in-principle after two years of negotiations, CUPW announced late Friday.

“This means both sides have agreed on the main points of the deals, but we need to agree on the contractual language that will form the collective agreements that would be put to a vote by the members,” the union said in a statement on its web site.

Canada Post released a statement of its own Friday evening.

“The parties (Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers – CUPW) have reached agreements in principle but have yet to finalize tentative collective agreements for signing. While we do so, we have agreed that all strike/lockout activity is suspended. As the parties work to finalize the tentative agreements, we will make no comment on the details of any potential agreement.”

The union says under the terms of the agreements-in-principle, the existing collective agreements will continue to remain in full force and effect. Upon signing the agreements, CUPW has agreed to pause its strike action, and the corporation agrees to suspend its right to lockout. The union says it will retain the right to strike until new agreements are ratified.

“Should the Tentative Agreements not be reached because the parties disagree on how the agreement-in-principle is reflected in language provisions, the suspension will be lifted for both parties, and the Union may continue strike activity,” CUPW said.