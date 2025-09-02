C.B.S. declares state of emergency, orders businesses to close as town loses water

Business, News September 2nd, 2025

Conception Bay South has declared a state of emergency and is ordering all businesses to close as the town’s water supply loses water.

The City of St. John’s Regional Water Services has identified the watermain break location on transmission line which provides water to the C.B.S. Their repair plans are currently underway.

“Due to water supply loss from the Regional Water Authority to the Town of Conception Bay South only, the Town has declared a State of Emergency, effective immediately,” the town posted on Facebook. “It appears the Town’s water supply will be completely depleted in short order meaning there will be no water available for homes or businesses.”

As a result of this emergency:

All businesses in the Town of Conception Bay South are directed to close immediately to conserve remaining water for Fire Department/emergency use only.

A Mandatory Water Conservation Order is in effect. All residents are required to limit water use to emergency needs only.

“The Town is working closely with regional partners and emergency services to monitor and address the situation,” the town posted on Facebook. “Updates will be provided as new information becomes available. We appreciate the public’s cooperation as we work together to protect and preserve our water supply.”

As a result, tonight’s Town Council meeting will be postponed until further notice.

The town will provide an updates as they become available.