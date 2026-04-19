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Amid surging fuel prices, Air Canada suspending flights to New York’s JFK

Business, News, Traffic, Travel

As jet fuel prices have doubled since the start of the Iran conflict and some lower profitability routes and flights are no longer economic, Air Canada is making schedule adjustments. The airline’s Toronto and Montreal services to JFK will be suspended temporarily from June 1, with plans to resume Oct. 25.

Any affected customers will be contacted with alternate travel options. Air Canada continues to fly to LGA and EWR 34 times daily from six cities across Canada.

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